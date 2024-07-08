Featured

Joe Frazier names Obrafour, Lord Kenya, and Reggie Rockstone as GH Greatest rappers ahead of Sarkodie

Jul - 08 - 2024

Ghanaian rapper Joe Frazier has expressed his dissenting opinion on the notion that Sarkodie is the greatest rapper in Ghana's music history.

While acknowledging Sarkodie's skills, Joe Frazier instead named Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone as his top picks for the title, citing their significant contributions to the genre and their enduring impact on the music industry.

“Greatest rapper? Sarkodie the greatest rapper of all time? I disagree; I can mention many names," he said.

“To me, I can mention about three names: Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone. They are my GOATs. Sarkodie is doing extremely well, but I think these three are my GOATs," he stated.

The rapper’s views were in response to a recent publication by Graphic Showbiz titled, 'Unveiling GH Greatest Rappers of All Time.’ (Read Unveiling GH Greatest Rappers of All Time)

Speaking on Hitz FM earlier today, Joe Frazier elaborated on his selection, stating that aside from their impressive discography and iconic hits, Lord Kenya, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone possessed a unique quality that set them apart - exceptional stage presence.

He highlighted their ability to electrify crowds and deliver unforgettable live performances, which, in his opinion, solidifies their status as the greatest rappers in Ghana's music history

"Sometimes, I factor in the stage performances. Obrafour may not give you hyper performances, but his stage presence was always exciting. Look at Lord Kenya in those days. Most importantly, their albums. Side A, Side B, and Side C. were all filled with hit songs. So come on, I disagree with my brother. Sarkodie is not the GOAT," he further noted.

Graphic Showbiz recently released a list of the '12 GH Greatest Rappers of All Time', ranking the top artists with Sarkodie taking the first spot.

This list has since then sparked a lively debate in the music industry with Joe Frazier notably disagreeing with Sarkodie's top spot."

The likes of Reggie Rockstone, EL and Okyeame Kwame have also expressed differing opinions about the list.

For Okyeame, he argued that rappers such as Edem, EL and Flowkingstone couldn’t be missing on such a list.

