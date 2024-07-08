Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards' 24 to celebrate aged entertainers

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 20:28

The 2024 Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards will celebrate veteran Ghanaian entertainers while raising funds to support their endeavours.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony to be held in Houston, USA, in November 2024 is being organised by 2Geez Entertainment LLC in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana.

Veteran musicians from Highlife, Gospel, and Hiplife circles as well as individuals from the film and sports industries, will be honoured for their contributions.

Additionally, media people who have favourably impacted the entertainment business will be acknowledged for their contributions.



Mr. Stephen Ohene Agyepong and Godfred Wiafe, founders of 2Geez Entertainment, stated that entertainers who have paid their dues in their respective fields ought to be supported and honoured, which was why they came together to create such a platform.

"We want to use this platform to help raise funds to take care of veteran entertainers who have contributed to the growth of the arts sector.

"We are aware of some of their plights, and we are willing to come to their aid with this initiative so that they feel appreciated," Mr. Wiafe said.

The awards ceremony, which happens to be the third edition, has in the past recognised some entertainers, including Ben Brako, Ex Doe, and Opanka, Abrewa Nana , Kofi Nti, among others.