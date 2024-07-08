Featured

‘Marry rich ladies when you make money’ – Paul Okoye advises men

Popular singer and half of PSquare Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has a message for men: work hard, achieve financial stability, and then marry someone who is also financially secure.

The singer expressed concern over the growing expectation for men to be financially stable before committing to a relationship or marriage.

On his Instagram account, Rudeboy encouraged men to "change the narrative" and strive for financial independence, suggesting that they should seek partners who are also financially successful.

He also expressed concern over the increasing trend of women requiring men to demonstrate financial stability before considering a romantic relationship or marriage, finding the expectation both alarming and excessive.

He said everyone should work towards achieving financial stability regardless of gender.

On his Instagram account, Rudeboy wrote, “The rate at which they keep saying men must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into relationship is alarming.

“Dear kings, change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle.”