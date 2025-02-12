Featured

Jackie Appiah and her manager graduate with master’s degrees

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 14:29 1 minute read

Ghanaian screen icon, Jackie Appiah, and her manager, Samira Yakubu, have achieved a new milestone in their academic pursuits. The duo has successfully completed their Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, earning their graduate honors.

The two are captured by blogger Zionfelix in their academic gowns while arriving at the graduation ceremony.

Prior to their latest academic achievement, Jackie Appiah and her long-time manager, Samira Yakubu, had also pursued their undergraduate studies together at the University of Ghana, earning Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and Information Studies.

Jackie, who has starred in a number of movies such as Divine Love, the Heart of Men, Power of a Woman, Turning Point and Blind Lust has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

At the 14th Ghana Movie Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in January 2025,Jackie Appiah won Best Actress in a leading role with ‘Red Carpet’.

