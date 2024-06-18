Featured

I’ve been ordained Rev. Minister of God in music ministry-Great Ampong

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 15:49

Ghanaian gospel musician, Great Ampong, says he has been ordained Reverend Minister in the USA by Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, in recognition of his tireless efforts in spreading the word of God through music and serving the Christian community.

Advertisement

The ordination ceremony took place at Archbishop Adonteng Boateng's church in the United States, during Great Ampong's visit.

The singer announced the new status in a Facebook post yesterday. He wrote, “Heaven and Mankind have seen our hard works. New oil 🙌 Rev. Minister Great Ampong❤️”.

In another post, he wrote, “I’ve been Ordained as Rev. Minister of God in my music ministry in USA Virtual. Thank you God #HigherWeGo”.

Great Ampong, known for his soul-inspiring songs such as "Hossana", "Akoko Funu", and "Style Bia bi", has been a prominent figure in Ghana's Gospel music industry for over two decades. (Read also Team Eternity Ghana faces ‘song theft’ allegation over ‘Defe Defe’, "I am not married ", actress Vivian Jill speaks on circulating wedding photos & videos)

This new role certainly marks a significant milestone in Great Ampong's spiritual journey and ministry.