Team Eternity Ghana faces ‘song theft’ allegation over ‘Defe Defe’

Jun - 18 - 2024 , 14:05

Team Eternity Ghana might find themselves in the docks for allegedly using some part of Hallelujah Voice’s song titled ‘Defe Defe’ for their new jam.

In a Facebook post, Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’, alleges that Team Eternity Ghana has infringed on his copyright by using the ‘defe defe’ line for their new hit song.

He wrote: “Who is that Defe Defe singer? If I start right now them go say I am 'mansonia'. What is the difference between the two songs? Somebody tell her to report and do the needful. That’s all.”

This has generated debates on social media. While some assert that ‘Defe Defe’ is not an expression created by Hallelujah Voices, for which reason they cannot lay claim to it, others say there are similarities in the lyrics. Hallelujah Voices sing “manhyia Nyame a anka ɔbonsam ayɛ me defe defe,” and Team Eternity sing “manhyia Nyame a anka y’ayɛ me defe defe.”

'Defe defe' in Twi, is an adverb used to describe the gravity of an unpleasant situation. Other synonyms for ‘defe defe’ are ‘pasa pasa’, and ‘basa basa’.

Although structurally, the rhythmic patterns and melodic phrases of the two lines are different, Kwame Mickey is making a case for the similarities in the lyrical content.

'Defe Defe' song performed by Hallelujah Voices, was written by Osuani Afrifa and executively produced by Kwame Mickey for Kaakyire Music Productions. It was released in 2004.

