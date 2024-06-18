Music producer Quick Action launches Dyslexia Connect to create awareness about the disorder
Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah widely known as Quick Action has launched Dyslexia Connect, an initiative aimed at empowering individuals with dyslexia and raising awareness about the condition.
The launch took place at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana Legon.
The initiative which was launched live on BBC focus on Africa in London hosted by Audrey Brown last year, focuses on bringing back the confidence of Dyslexics in various schools, workplaces and the society.
The project similarly purposes to create awareness on the condition which is not given much attention in our part of the world.
Dyslexia Connect, a collaboration between S24 Recording Studio and Intercessors Performing Arts, seeks to restore confidence in dyslexic individuals in schools, workplaces, and society. The project's maiden edition featured celebrated flutist Dela Botri as a special guest.
Quick Action, who has personally struggled with dyslexia since childhood, shared his inspiring story of overcoming limitations to become a successful music producer.
“It was a difficult situation but I grew up through my inner quality, breaking all limitations. Today, I’m one of the recognised music producers in Ghana,” he told Graphic Showbiz.
Dyslexia, previously known as word blindness, is a learning disability affecting reading and writing skills, often goes unnoticed in Ghana due to lack of education and knowledge about it.
The condition can lead to difficulties in spelling, reading comprehension, and writing, among other challenges.
Quick Action's initiative aims to provide support and resources for individuals with dyslexia, promoting inclusivity and understanding.