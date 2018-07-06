I never pursued my ex-wives – Kwabena Kwabena

Hiplife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, says he did not pursue his ex-wives for marriage and that that could be the reason why his marriages fell on the rocks.
According to him, it was the women who came looking for him.Follow @Graphicgh
“I can confidently say that both marriages were like that…due to the circumstances by which I met them. Both women are not women I went out there looking for,” he revealed to Starr FM’s Bola Ray.
The ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker also refuted claims he was in a romantic relationship with his manager, Frema Adunyame and that her marriage collapsed because of him.
According to him, what he has with the TV personality is purely business and that he is scared to remarry following his two divorces.
He stated that his fear is premised on the fact it is rare to get women who love him genuinely and not for fame.
Asked why he inked his manager’s name on his arm, he said it was in appreciation for something she did for him.
“For now, I’m scared. I’m scared. The reason [why] I’m scared is because it is so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult,” he said.
He also noted that his two marriages failed because his ex-wives expected him to be perfect.
“It is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena,” he added.