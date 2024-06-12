Featured

I almost released a diss album for my ex boyfriend after a bitter break up

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 19:07

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Sista Afia has made a shocking revelation about her past. In a recent interview, she disclosed that she almost released an album entirely composed of diss songs following a failed relationship.

The talented artist confessed that the breakup had left her heartbroken and bitter, leading her to channel her emotions into her music. She wrote songs that were fiercely critical and hurtful, aimed at her former partner.

However, Sista Afia eventually decided against releasing the album, realizing that it wouldn't have been a healthy way to handle her emotions. She chose to take a step back, reflect, and focus on creating music that would inspire and uplift her.

"The last time I had my heart [broken] was in 2017. I almost released an album full of diss song because of how hurt I was at the time", she said in a radio interview on Hitz FM.

When asked what she did wrong, she said, "I did nothing wrong. All I did was to love and be there for a man, you know, I tried to put my heart there for a man".

Real name Francisca Gawugah, Sista Afia gained recognition following the release of her single Jeje which featured dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry in 2016.

Among her well known songs are Krokro, Are You Ready, Weather and Asuoden.