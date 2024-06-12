Next article: Queendalyn Yurglee ‘saves’ female artistes as only female winner at TGMA25

Shatta Wale commends Buz Stop Boys with GHS30, 000 donation

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has donated GHS30, 000 to the Buz Stop Boys, a local volunteer cleaning group, in Alajo, Accra.

Shatta Wale's donation comes after he asked his fans to show their support during a live video stream few days ago.

Within 10 minutes, his fans had raised more than GHS30, 000.

The funds will support the Buz Stop Boys in their efforts to keep public spaces in Ghana clean.

In recent times, the Buz Stop Boys have been spearheading community mobilization and youth development initiatives through sanitation.

The group, made up of 10 young male volunteers have gained popularity on social media, particularly for their clean up exercises.

The Buz Stop Boys is undertaking voluntary desilting of choked drains and gutters in cities and towns to avoid flooding during the rains, garnering significant support from the public.

Earlier in April, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, commended their initiative of cleaning drains and gutters in cities and towns across the country. (Related article Asenso-Boakye commends Buz Stop Boys for keeping drains/gutters clean)

Mr Asenso-Boakye donated GH¢10,000 to the leadership of the group to motivate its members to do more for the country.

In the same month of April, hiplife artiste, Article Wan also joined Buz Stop Boys to clean various communities in Accra as part of his sanitation campaign.

Watch video below: