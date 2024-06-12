Featured

Queendalyn Yurglee ‘saves’ female artistes as only female winner at TGMA25

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 14:55

On Saturday, June 1, gospel singer, Queendalyn Yurglee didn’t just count as one of the three gospel acts who picked an award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Advertisement

In fact, she was the only female winner on the night. She went home with the Best Female Vocal Performer award after beating strong contenders in the persons of Adina, Abiana, Niella, Titi Owusu and Lordina the Soprano.

The feat is quite significant for the singer who made her debut appearance as a nominee in the prestigious awards ceremony regarded as the biggest event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Queendalyn, expressed her appreciation to fans for supporting her music journey.

She mentioned that the song, Hold My Hands, which earned her the award has brought lots of recognition even though it was written during her dark times.

“I will say this is a testimony and shows that indeed, God holds my hands just as my song says because I wrote this song when I was going through depression some years ago. I didn’t release the song at that time until last year when I had the conviction to inspire others who may be going through similar situation.

“I’m very glad I did because it has not only touched many lives but equally brought this honour to me,” she said.

Queendalyn also expressed her appreciation to her pastor, Eric Xexemeku and members of the ICGC Open Heavens Temple, East Legon, for their support adding,” Thank you all for coming on this journey of God with me”.

When Queendalyn Yurglee officially launched The Birth EP in August last year, she was very hopeful her first major project will positively impact lives.

Hold My Hands was part of the five - track EP which had other songs such as Wotim Ho Daa (You remain the same) and Honhom Kronkron.

On Friday, May 3, the video of Hold My Hands, shot by Skyweb officially dropped and it certainly matched the hard work Queendalyn and her team had put in its promotion on social media.