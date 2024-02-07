Crew member dies on set of Marvel's Wonder Man

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 11:17

A crew member working on the new Marvel TV series Wonder Man has died on set after an accident on a high walkway.

The incident took place at the Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Filming was not occurring at the time.

The man was identified by the coroner as 41-year-old Juan Osorio, who was believed to be a lighting technician.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into what happened.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

Filming of Wonder Man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley, was due to restart in March after being delayed by the recent Hollywood strikes.

The Disney+ series focuses on Simon Williams, who joins the world of superheroes after being gifted with supernatural powers.

While deaths and serious injuries on film and TV sets are considered to be relatively rare, there have been a number of high-profile incidents in recent years.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot dead and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun went off on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Last year, several crew members on the set of the Gladiator sequel in Morocco were injured when a stunt sequence went wrong.

In 2018, a production assistant died on the set of TV series Power after being struck by a car. His death was later ruled an accident.