Charterhouse to announce new official sponsor for Ghana Music Awards

With Vodafone, official organisers of Ghana Music Awards being transitioned to Telecel, organisers of the annual awards ceremony, Charterhouse will soon unveil a new headline sponsor for the award scheme.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, Robert Klah in a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz show, during an explanation for the exclusion of ‘Vodafone’ from the call for nominees for GMA25 earlier this week.

He pointed out that with the transitioning of Vodafone to Telecel, the brand name of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) as the biggest awards scheme in Ghana has been known for over 10 years, it will affect it going forward.

Hence, the awards scheme will go by the name, Ghana Music Awards until an official sponsor is announced.

“The name Vodafone has a time frame you can only use it up to a point. And we are almost at that particular point. So what it means is that you cannot use the name so there is supposed to be a new name that we will eventually use and we will announce that.

“We have an official sponsor just that there is a transitioning happening. So basically, we can only put flyers out there as ‘Ghana Music Awards’. We will announce the sponsor once everything is complete,” he said during the interview on February 1.

Vodafone is currently being transitioned to Telecel, a telecommunication company which acquired 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana in February last year.

On Monday, January 29, Charterhouse called for nominations for the 2023/2024 music works to officially kick off this year’s Ghana Music Awards.

The nominations is expected to end on February 29.