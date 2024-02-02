Prince Harry and Meghan to release new Netflix projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on a new Netflix film and TV series, according to a company executive.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year agreement with Netflix in 2020 worth an estimated $100 million.

Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria has revealed that Harry and Meghan ‘actually have a bunch in development’ under their Archewell Productions arm. The couple is working on a film and two other ‘unscripted’ projects, which are all in ‘very early development’.

The couple’s six-part documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ was their first Netflix release in December 2022 and featured a series of swipes at the Royal Family.

Three weeks later, the Sussexes released their second Netflix production, ‘Live to Lead’, which was about global leaders who have fought for social justice.

In August last year, Harry released his latest series, Heart of Invictus, which featured athletes preparing for the 2022 edition of the games and saw him open up about his mental health struggles after returning from military duty in Afghanistan.

The couple’s new projects are expected to be just as exciting and engaging as their previous releases. While specific details on the shows are unknown, the film could be related to Harry and Meghan’s planned £3 million adaptation of the novel Meet Me At The Lake.