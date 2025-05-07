Next article: Black Star Experience is not a rebranded 'Year of Return' – Rex Omar clarifies

85-year-old Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by four women

BBC Showbiz News May - 07 - 2025 , 11:36 3 minutes read

Four anonymous housekeepers are suing Motown legend Smokey Robinson for $50 million (£37 million), accusing him of sexual assault.

A complaint filed in Los Angeles superior court accuses the 85-year-old of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence and gender violence, in addition to a number of labour violations related to wages, breaks, meal times and overtime pay.

The lawsuit also names Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, claiming she contributed to a hostile work environment, and used "ethnically pejorative words and language".

Representatives for the Robinsons did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the accusations could not be independently verified.

Robinson was Motown's first hitmaker, writing number one hits like Mary Wells' My Guy and the Temptations' My Girl.

Born William Robinson Jr in Michigan, he was both a talent scout for the record label and one of its most prominent recording artists, known for songs like Tracks of My Tears, Shop Around and Tears of a Clown.

He has spots in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Halls of Fame, and claims to have credits on more than 4,000 songs.

Robinson's reputation and stature was an intimidating factor for his accusers, who were made to feel "powerless", their lawyer said at a press conference in Los Angeles.

"They're Hispanic women who were employed by the Robinsons earning below minimum wage," said John Harris.

"As low-wage women in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assaults."

The women are suing under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4, due to the sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, being levelled against the musician.

Three are former housekeepers and one was the singer's personal assistant, cook and hairdresser, according to court documents.

In the lawsuit, all four women claim that Robinson would summon them to various areas of his properties in Chatsworth, Bell Canyon and Las Vegas, at times when his wife was away.

Sometimes emerging naked from a shower, he forced them to have various types of sex over a number of years, starting in 2006, the lawsuit alleges.

Jane Does 1, 3 and 4 all allege Robinson sexually assaulted them in the "blue bedroom" of his Chatsworth residence, claiming he would lay down a towel to protect the bed sheets prior to the assaults.

Jane Doe 2's allegations state that Robinson raped her in the laundry room and garage of his Chatsworth residence, where closed-circuit cameras were unable to see.

The women claim that during the alleged assaults, Robinson used physical barriers and threats of force to prevent them from fleeing.

The lawsuit also includes several allegations of workplace violations.

All four women say they worked 10 hours a day, for six days a week without being paid minimum wage or overtime. They also claim to have worked holidays without receiving a holiday rate.

According to their lawsuit, the employees all quit because of the alleged sexual misconduct and hostile work environment.

The BBC has contacted Robinson's representatives for a response to the lawsuit.

No police reports or criminal charges have been filed against the musician.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County District Attorney said the women's claims were not under review because law enforcement had not presented a case.

Los Angeles police said they had no statement on the matter.