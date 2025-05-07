Next article: 85-year-old Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by four women

AI will soon take over churches if Christians don’t rise up - Sonnie Badu

Gifty Owusu-Amoah May - 07 - 2025

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has sounded the alarm on the growing threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to spirituality, warning that if left unchecked, AI could potentially usurp the role of God and even take over church temples.

Speaking on the rapid advancements in AI in a social media post today, Prophet Badu noted the need for a balance between technological innovation and spiritual guidance.

"Artificial Intelligence will contend with God, and very soon they'll say God is no longer needed," he cautioned.

According to the Baba singer, it is essential for "the sons of God" to take spiritual positions to limit the unchecked growth of human intelligence and prevent AI from overpowering spiritual institutions.

"If we don't rise, soon even church temples will be taken over by AI," Sonnie Badu warned, urging believers to be aware of the times and seasons they are living in.

He concluded by quoting the biblical phrase, "He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit is saying," stressing on the need for spiritual discernment in the face of emerging technological threats. (Read also: Sonnie Badu: Don’t commercialise gospel music too much, add spiritual elements, Sonnie Badu: President Mahama is destined to be a pastor)

He wrote: "It’s always the creator and inventor that wins—not the people.

In this case, what will medical doctors do?

In my view, Artificial Intelligence will contend with God, and very soon they’ll say God is no longer needed.

There must be a balance. The sons of God must rise and take spiritual positions that will limit the intelligence of man.

If we don’t rise, soon even church temples will be taken over by AI.

This is just a son of Issachar telling you the time and season we are stepping into…

He that has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit is saying."

