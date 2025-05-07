Next article: AI will soon take over churches if Christians don’t rise up - Sonnie Badu

Tourism Seychelles showcases Island Charm to beach soccer fans through Paradise Experience

Francis Doku May - 07 - 2025

The past few days have been a thrilling spectacle of goals, intense matches, and vibrant festivities at the Fanzone, as 16 nations compete for glory in the ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at the stunning Paradise Arena in Mahé, Seychelles.

Seychelles, globally recognised as a premier tourism destination, has made every moment of the tournament count. Since the kick-off on 1 May, Tourism Seychelles has been actively engaging fans through immersive activations at the Fanzone, bringing the “Paradise Experience” to life for both international visitors and passionate local supporters.

Further elevating the atmosphere at the Fanzone was the presence of His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan, whose appearance thrilled the crowd and added a significant sense of national pride to the festivities. With the event attracting approximately 7,000 people daily, the Fanzone alone has been drawing nearly a third of that number – around 2,300 fans each day – reflecting growing excitement both locally and internationally.

At the Seychelles stand, fans are treated to a dynamic mix of fun competitions, cultural showcases, and the chance to win unique souvenirs. The Visit Seychelles stall has quickly become a hub of activity, with tourism officers offering insights into the islands' attractions and inspiring fans to explore the archipelago beyond the pitch.

Local artisans, food vendors, and craft makers have also seen increased engagement, with many capitalising on the heightened footfall by showcasing Seychellois cuisine, handmade jewellery, and island crafts – providing visitors with a genuine taste of local culture and supporting small businesses.

Sustainability has also taken centre stage at the Fanzone, where organisers have implemented eco-conscious initiatives such as waste segregation stations, reusable cups, and eco-merchandise. Information booths are helping educate fans on Seychelles’ conservation ethos, reinforcing the destination's long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism.

More than just a football tournament, the event marks a strategic moment for Seychelles. With the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup being hosted in Africa for the first time, the islands are leveraging the global stage to leave a lasting impression on visitors from around the world.

“This is my first time in this amazing country, and I’m absolutely loving it – the culture, the pristine beaches, and especially the Creole music, which has been the highlight of my stay so far,” shared Pedro, an enthusiastic fan from Portugal. “Hopefully, my team goes far so I can stay longer and soak it all in. I’ve already promised myself I’ll return with my family.”

Speaking to VoyagesAfriq about the country’s involvement as a tournament supporter, Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing, shared further insights into their strategic goals and commitment to making the Seychelles experience unforgettable.

Preliminary data suggests a significant uptick in hotel occupancy across Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue, with tourism analysts projecting an overall boost to local tourism revenue as the event continues to draw attention from across the globe.

The Director General expressed excitement about the tournament’s ongoing success:

“We are seeing a relatively big crowd from the local communities across different demographics,” Willemin said. “We can see from the grandmas to the parents and the kids – because at the end of the day, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is also a family event.”

Describing the tournament as a “great outing”, she added that Seychelles is delighted to be sharing its hospitality with visitors and official delegations, especially those spending their holidays in the country during the tournament.

“We also have a pavilion where we interact with the visitors, and there have been lots of enquiries from some of them. It’s an opportunity for us to also talk about the event and tell them what they can do on our islands, especially for the ones that just arrived,” Willemin noted.

Tourism Seychelles is also using the platform to highlight its rich cultural heritage.

“We have animations in our stand where visitors can witness handcrafted art by our local artisans, which arouse curiosity. In general, I can say it is a big party, fun, and a great event. In Seychelles, we can have fun, we can be fun, we enjoy and bring unity – because people matter and it is a people’s event,” she emphasised.

Adding a local media perspective, Sechellois journalist Jana Malbrook shared her thoughts on the significance of the event:

“FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 at Paradise Arena, Roche Caiman, has been pure island adrenaline – sun, sand and non-stop epic entertainment! The roar of the crowd, and local chants have turned every match into a beachside festival. Our Paradise Boys may not have qualified for the tournament, but their acrobatic flair and unbreakable spirit have captured every heart. Beach soccer has never felt this alive!,” Malbrook said.

As the tournament progresses, Seychelles continues to shine – not just as a host nation but as a destination with heart, hospitality, and unmatched island charm.