Iranian Cultural attaché Dr Amir visits National Theatre

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 07 - 2025 , 16:13 2 minutes read

Dr. Amir Heshmati, the cultural attaché of the Iranian embassy in Ghana has paid a courtesy visit to the National Theatre to acquaint himself with the operations of the Theatre.

The meeting between Dr Amir and the Executive Director of National Theatre, Henry Malm aimed to gain insight into the Theatre's current activities and initiatives and also to discuss enhancing bilateral relations through cultural cooperation.

During his visit to the National Theatre, Dr. Amir Heshmati, engaged in fruitful discussions with Mr. Henry Malm, exploring potential avenues for collaboration and mutual exchange between Ghana and Iran.

Both parties expressed a strong mutual interest in collaborating on programmes designed to promote cross-cultural understanding and appreciation between the two nations.

The discussions centered around facilitating opportunities for the National Theatre and Iranian artistes to work together, share knowledge, and learn from each other's rich cultural heritage.

Mr. Henry Malm expressed his commitment to facilitating and ensuring a smooth cooperation between the two parties, paving the way for a potential partnership that could yield meaningful results.

In a gesture of cultural exchange, two of the National Theatre's resident groups, the National Drama Company and the National Symphony Orchestra, showcased their exceptional talents by entertaining the cultural attaché during his visit.

This warm reception not only highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Ghana but also highlighted the potential for a strong partnership between Ghana and Iran in the arts.