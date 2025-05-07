Featured

Black Star Experience is not a rebranded 'Year of Return' – Rex Omar clarifies

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 07 - 2025 , 11:01 2 minutes read

Presidential Staffer and Coordinator of the Black Star Experience Secretariat, Rex Omar, has refuted claims suggesting that the Black Star Experience is simply a rebranded version of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

Speaking in an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the Abiba hitmaker emphasised that the two initiatives were fundamentally different in purpose and structure. While the ‘Year of Return’ was a one-off commemorative event, he said, the Black Star Experience is a year-round cultural movement that seeks to promote Ghanaian identity and pride.

“Those saying the Black Star Experience is another form of the Year of Return do not understand the initiative and concept,” he stated. “The Year of Return was just an event which celebrated the end of transatlantic slavery—that’s why after the celebration, they introduced Beyond the Return.”

Rex Omar noted that the Black Star Experience goes beyond commemoration. It is designed as a lifestyle that encourages Ghanaians and members of the diaspora to embrace and showcase Ghanaian culture in their daily lives.

“Black Star Experience is not an event but rather a 365-day way of life which seeks to promote and project everything Ghanaian to the world,” he said. “Our food, our clothes—every time you spend on a Ghanaian product, you’re making the Black Star shine. So the Black Star Experience is a way of life.”

He explained that the initiative aims to cultivate national pride and inspire a conscious appreciation of Ghanaian heritage. By investing in local products, traditions, and experiences, participants of the Black Star Experience contribute to preserving and elevating Ghana’s cultural legacy.

The Black Star Experience' is one of Ghana's flagship Culture, Arts and Tourism brand to make Ghana a preferred tourism destination.

The Black Star Experience will undertake a year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic and educational disciplines.

This will include the celebration The Pan African Month, Celebrating Heritage, History and Diaspora Engagement, The Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month, Ghana Music World, Culinary Month, Architecture, Design, Arts and Crafts, Fashion and Textiles Month and Literacy/Literary Month.

The initiative is also intended to support young digital content creators in developing content that promotes Ghanaian culture and revive the Creative Arts Fund to provide sustainable financial support for start-ups and the ailing large, medium and small creative enterprises.

It will also review and strictly enforce broadcasting, digital media and local content provisions to stimulate local artistic productions and facilitate, enforce and enhance the collection and management system for copyrights and royalties in Ghana among others.