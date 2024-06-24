Vivo Energy Ghana launches Safety Day

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 11:17

VIVO Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, launched the company’s Safety Day 2024, a cherished tradition of the business, which underscores the company’s commitment to Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ) practices while celebrating its safety achievements and milestones.

Advertisement

It forms part of the company’s vision of becoming the leading and most respected energy business in Africa, committed to ensure the safety and security of employees, partners, customers and communities.

A release issued in Accra said: “The focus for this year’s Safety Day is on our HSSEQ Management System (MS), an integral part of our commitment to achieving Goal Zero- no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment.”

At the launch, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, emphasised the company’s collaboration with regulatory bodies such as the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) to ensure compliance with procedures, standards, environmental sustainability, and industry best practices.

“I wish to throw more light on our Goal Zero Days (4,900 days/over 13 years) - the number of days without a recordable incident in our operations as a company.

We could only achieve this with the help of our employees, third party contractors, site attendants, customers and regulatory bodies by complying with our safety procedures, standards and regulations,” he said.

Priority

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Industry coordinator of the AOMC, Dr Riverson Oppong, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for its proactive approach to safety, saying: “It is heartening to see a company that prioritises the well-being of its employees and partners.

AOMC is immensely proud to partner Vivo Energy Ghana and all its members in the relentless pursuit of Goal Zero through collaborative efforts to achieve a future where safety and sustainability are the cornerstones of every operation within the downstream petroleum industry.”

Representing Vivo Energy Ghana Transporters, the CEO of S. O. Frimpong Transport Limited, Randy Frimpong, in his goodwill message, applauded the leadership and management of Vivo Energy Ghana for its dedication to a proper way of doing business which is a safer alternative.