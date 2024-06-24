Fidelity Bank hosts Harvard Business School

Fidelity Bank Ghana has hosted a team of students from Harvard Business School for one week as part of a required course dubbed FIELD Global Immersion.

A release issued by the bank said the bank was selected as one of 157 FIELD Global Immersion Project Partners spanning 16 cities across 16 countries. Together these partners combined to host more than 930 Harvard Business School students in all.

The FIELD Global Immersion is a course designed to strengthen and develop students’ ability to manage and operate effectively in a variety of business contexts.

The release said while here, the students pitched their ideas to the leadership team, conducted field research with customers across several Fidelity Bank branches in Accra and presented their final recommendations to management.

The purpose of the immersive experience, it said, is to provide students with the opportunity to ‘learn by doing’ through the challenge of introducing a new product, service or customer experience for their Partner company.

This requires students to also focus on building contextual intelligence and team effectiveness skills while delivering value in an unfamiliar context.

Learning experience

“We are pleased to be working with Harvard Business School to provide students with a real-world learning experience in Accra.” Managing Director at Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, said in the released issued in Accra yesterday.

According to him; “This collaboration provides a valuable platform for these students to gain practical insights into the Ghanaian market and the nuances of operating in a dynamic African economy.

We believe these firsthand experiences will be far more enriching than anything they could learn from a classroom discussion alone. We're confident that the knowledge and perspectives they gained during their time here will be invaluable as they embark on their successful careers."

Baker Foundation Professor and Faculty Chair for the FIELD Global Immersion, Len Schlesinger said; “We are extremely grateful to Fidelity Bank and all the FIELD Global Immersion Project Partners organisations for all they do on behalf of our students.

The students benefit immeasurably from this experience and we hope the partner organizations do as well.”