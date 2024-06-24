Featured

Quarter 2 Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting tomorrow: 3 Experts lead discussions to turn agric sector around

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 10:53

Experts in the agriculture sector of the economy will proffer solutions tomorrow for the consideration of policymakers on how to address the escalating food prices in the country.

To be joined by other stakeholders in the industry at the Labadi Beach Hotel for 2nd quarter Graphic Business/ Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting, the experts will delve into the different perspectives of agricultural sufficiency, tackling food inflation and the role and responsibilities of duty bearers.

They are: Chief Executive Officer of GIRSAL, Kwesi Korboe, an agriculturalist, who will speak on the state of agriculture in Ghana compared to global giants; while the Head of Food System, World Food Programme (WFP) Ghana, Steven Odarteifio will also delve into who must do what to position agriculture right in Ghana and the subregion.

The 2022 National Best Farmer, Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, the third expert, will also share some perspectives on the paradigm shift required to turn the fortunes of agriculture into sustained growth, value addition and sufficiency

In attendance

The stakeholders invited to grace the thought-leadership programme of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd under its brand, Graphic Business, will include policy makers, farmers, and people in academia and will be expected to join the discussions on innovative ways to boost Ghana's agricultural potential for economic growth.

Synonymous with its agenda setting mantra, the Graphic Business is throwing the spotlight on Ghana’s economy which has been battling with high inflation since 2022, with food inflation being a major driver.

It must be noted that although the agriculture sector is described as the backbone of the economy, the lack of adequate investments, proper machinery, climate issues, have combined to stagnate the growth of the sector which holds a lot of growth prospects.

Analysts hold the view that despite having arable lands scattered across the country, Ghana is still not food sufficient, as the country still imports food items from neighbouring countries.

Theme

Against this background the 2nd quarter Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting is being held on the theme “Enhancing Agriculture Sufficiency to Tackle Food Inflation”.

The event will be livestreamed on Graphic and Stanbic Bank digital channels, and also aired live on Joy Fm and Joy News Channel.

Exchange of ideas

The quarterly breakfast meeting has been designed to provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

It also offers a unique opportunity for networking and building relationships with key players in the agricultural industry.

The event is part of the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting series, which has become a significant platform for discussing pressing national issues.

The meeting is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, including government officials, CEOs, corporate leaders, academia, and select members of the business community.