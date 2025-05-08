Mushroom innovation sparks rural transformation in Northern Ghana

Kweku Zurek Business News May - 08 - 2025 , 14:05

In the heart of Ghana’s Northern Region, a mushroom agribusiness is rewriting the narrative of rural entrepreneurship, job creation, and women's empowerment. DeliMush, a beneficiary of the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) and Mastercard Foundation, is not only producing gourmet mushroom products but also growing opportunities for women and youth.

Founded with a vision to transform the mushroom value chain, DeliMush has carved out a niche in processing fresh, locally cultivated mushrooms into healthy, plant-based food products. These include mushrooms in tomato, pepper and onion sauce—catering to a rising demand among health-conscious consumers. But the business model goes far beyond food.

“At DeliMush, we’re not just processing mushrooms, we’re preserving livelihoods, promoting wellness, and proving that sustainable, plant-based innovation can start right at the farm gate. Our goal is to nourish people and empower smallholder mushroom farmers,” said Aisha Abdallah, Co-founder of DeliMush.

With funding and technical support from KIC and the Mastercard Foundation’s Initiative for Youth in Agricultural Transformation (IYAT), the enterprise has expanded into training and capacity-building for rural women. These training programmes equip participants with skills in mushroom cultivation, packaging, and business management, providing them with pathways to sustainable income and self-reliance.

Several of the trained women have launched their own mini mushroom farms, becoming part of DeliMush’s growing supply network. The model provides a stable market for their produce, enabling them to reinvest in their households and communities while contributing to food security and environmental sustainability.

Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director of KIC, praised the initiative’s community-centred approach: “When we invest in businesses that are rooted in community needs, the results are transformational. DeliMush is proof that sustainability and innovation can uplift entire communities.”

The ripple effects are evident—more inclusive local economies, reduced rural unemployment, and increased participation of women in agribusiness. By combining eco-friendly practices with social enterprise principles, DeliMush exemplifies a new wave of agribusinesses focused on impact as much as income.

As the partnership between KIC and Mastercard Foundation continues, more young entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from mentorship, funding, and business development opportunities under the IYAT programme—further strengthening the agricultural value chains in underserved regions.