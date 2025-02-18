Featured

Malik Basintale: YEA boss shares details of 3,200 jobs posted by agency's Job Centre

Gertrude Ankah Business News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 12:46

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has so far secured nearly 3,200 job vacancies from private companies, with all recruitment processes handled strictly by these companies, according to Acting Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 18, Basintale assured job seekers that all job opportunities posted on the agency’s Job Centre are entirely free and cautioned against any demands for payment in the recruitment process.

“No amount of money is to be charged before a job is given out. It is absolutely free of charge! Just apply, meet recruitment criteria, and we shall congratulate you,” he stated.

The YEA boss also extended an invitation to private businesses to collaborate with the agency in creating more employment avenues for Ghanaian youth.

“We wish to appeal to private companies/businesses to partner with us in providing more job avenues for the youth of Ghana,” he said.

The Job Center initiative - https://yeajobcentre.gov.gh/ , a flagship programme of the YEA, aims to bridge the unemployment gap by connecting qualified job seekers with available private-sector opportunities.

Basintale’s announcement comes at a time when concerns over fraudulent job recruitment schemes continue to rise. Reports indicate that some job seekers have been charged illegal fees by unscrupulous individuals posing as recruiters.

The YEA has therefore urged the public to report any such incidents to the appropriate authorities, emphasising its commitment to expanding employment opportunities and ensuring a transparent recruitment process.

With nearly 3,200 vacancies already posted, the agency remains hopeful that more private-sector collaborations will help tackle unemployment in Ghana.