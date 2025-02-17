Next article: President Mahama reveals the proposals his administration made to the IMF at recent meeting

Kwame Ntow Amoah replaces Edward Bawa as Acting GNPC CEO

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Business News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 06:42

A senior management staff of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Kwame Ntow Amoah, has assumed leadership of the national oil company.

Mr. Amoah becomes the Acting Chief Executive Officer following the reassignment of Edward Abambire Bawa to Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) as acting Managing Director and Group CEO.

Throughout his career, the new acting GNPC CEO has held key leadership roles, including Deputy Chief Executive at GNPC and Advisor to the Minister of Energy/Director of Petroleum at the Ministry of Energy.

GNPC, established as a statutory corporation, operates on a commercial basis and is governed by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (PNDCL 64) and the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act, 2016 (Act 919). The corporation’s vision is to become a leading global oil and gas company whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the people.

Mr. Amoah has also served as chairman and member of various national, international, and industry boards and committees, which have advanced the course of the country and the industry.

He has played a pivotal role in international arbitration cases involving Ghana’s petroleum sector. His contributions include serving as a technical advisor for the country’s Maritime Boundary Case, which Ghana won on September 23, 2017.

His efforts have led to securing significant investments, savings, and financing for both GNPC and the country. He played a key role in attracting investments that led to exploration successes, establishing Ghana’s upstream oil and gas sector and positioning it as a commercial oil production province in West Africa.

Mr. Amoah was also instrumental in securing approximately US$7 billion in investment for the Sankofa Oil and Gas Development Project, backed by US$700 million in partial risk guarantees from the World Bank.

He holds an MBA from IMD, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana. Additionally, he has participated in various international leadership and management training programs, as well as specialized courses in energy and petroleum management.

"GNPC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Amoah on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Corporation’s strategic vision. We are confident his expertise and dedication will drive GNPC’s continued growth and success," the company said in a press release.

Industry players have also commended the appointment of the new Chief Executive, noting his deep knowledge of the petroleum sector.

According to some industry experts, Mr. Amoah is not only taking over the leadership of the national oil company but also serving as a strategic resource to enhance the corporation’s position.

They have urged him to defend and protect the interests of the country, promote local content, and encourage greater local participation in the industry.