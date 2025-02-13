Featured

Edward Bawa reassigned as GOIL Group CEO in energy sector reshuffle

Mohammed Ali Feb - 13 - 2025 , 11:23 1 minute read

Edward Abambire Bawa, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has been reassigned as the Group CEO of GOIL, effective immediately.

Mr. Bawa confirmed the development in a Facebook post earlier today February 12, 2025, stating, “I have been reassigned to GOIL as Group CEO, effective immediately, as part of the President’s broader energy sector strategy.”

This reassignment comes just weeks after Mr Bawa was appointed Acting CEO of GNPC on January 17, 2025.

His initial appointment followed Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act.

Advertisement

At the time, the President’s office indicated that the final appointment would be confirmed after consultations between the Energy Minister and the Public Services Commission.

Mr Bawa, a former Member of Parliament for the Bongo Constituency (2017–2024), brings extensive experience to his new role at GOIL.

He previously served as Head of Communication for the World Bank’s oil and gas capacity-building project at the Ministry of Petroleum in Accra.

He holds an MBA in Business Finance from the University of Liverpool and has completed postgraduate studies at the Harvard School of Public Health.