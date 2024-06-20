Next article: Women participation in mining still low — Stanchart CEO calls for more efforts

Previous article: The state of corporate governance in Ghana: A proposal to political parties

Featured

Is delivering HD Free-To-Air in Ghana doable?

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 04:10

High-definition (HD) broadcasting has seen a significant rise globally, with many countries transitioning to provide HD content to meet the growing demand for superior picture quality.

Advertisement

In recent years, the focus has shifted towards making HD content accessible not just through PayTV services but also via free-to-air (FTA) models.

Global trends and African context

Globally, the adoption of HD broadcasting is well-established, with many countries having fully transitioned to HD transmissions.

In Africa, this trend is emerging, driven by the increasing availability of HD-capable televisions and a rising demand for higher-quality viewing experiences.

While the continent faces unique challenges in infrastructure and economic constraints, there are notable strides being made towards HD broadcasting.

Ghana’s progress towards HD broadcasting

In Ghana, various platforms have started delivering HD content, traditionally a domain of PayTV services.

This movement towards HD content is facilitated by the broader availability of HD-capable TVs and devices in the market, alongside a growing appetite for high-quality content among Ghanaian audiences.

Delivering HD content via FTA in Ghana is achievable but comes with specific challenges. Key among these is the need for increased transmission capacity to handle the higher bandwidth required for HD signals, which are significantly more demanding than standard definition (SD).