Women participation in mining still low — Stanchart CEO calls for more efforts
The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mansa Nettey, has called for efforts to increase the level of participation of women in the country’s mining industry.
She said although women in the industry continue to make their voices heard, there was still more work to be done to increase participation in the sector.
Available data indicates that at the end of 2023, the total population of direct employees in the mining industry, including contractors, stood at 33,109. This comprised 10,087 direct employees of the Chamber’s producing member companies and 22,022 employees of contractors.
Of the total employee population, 3,246 are females and 29,863 are males, which translates into a gender distribution of 90.2% males and 9.8% females.
Ms Nettey said with the country’s long history of mining, these statistics was not the best, urging more women to take up roles in the industry.
“Women are making their voices heard at an increasing rate in the mining sector but there is more to be done to increase participation in the industry.
“It is a proven fact that women bring different and progressive perspectives to any leadership group which they are involved in,” she said.
Ms Nettey said this when she delivered the keynote address at the 2024 annual conference of the Women in Mining Ghana.
Investing in yourself
She called for the need to build a foundation of highlighting the need for females to invest in themselves and become more visible.
“We owe to ourselves as women to always put our best foot forward and delver at the highest levels and open doors for other women.
“We also need to build a wealth of knowledge as you will not be able to scale the heights without expertise and experience behind you,” she added.
Ms Nettey also urged women to strive to see the opportunities inherent in challenges and look beyond the challenges.
“Those who look beyond the challenges will discover great opportunities that can propel them to the next level.
“Finding your purpose also remains key, by finding your purpose, mapping out your career, and aspiring for more, you might even surprise yourself when the opportunities come your way,” she pointed out.
She also advised women to look beyond their technical capabilities and take on other responsibilities.
“As women, we sometimes wait to be asked but I urge you to take the initiative and take the bull by the horn, you need to have an unwavering determination and sheer resilience to turn every new challenge into a fulfilling experience.
“Your career is in your hands and you have the power to mould it the way you want, you should be committed to continuous and seek self-advancing opportunities,” she added.
Sustainable mining practice
For her part, the President of the Women in Mining Ghana, Dr Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, urged women in the industry to advocate for sustainable mining practices.
She urged the women not to sit on the fence, but bring their voices to bear on the issues in the mining industry.
“You must amplify your voices, recognize your achievements and commit to fostering an environment where everyone regardless of gender can contribute to sustainable mining practices,” she said.
Dr Sakyi-Addo highlighted the important role of women in transforming barren mining landscapes and fostering a healthier planet for future generations.
She pointed out the tremendous contributions of women in ensuring safe and sustainable mining operations at all stages of the mining value chain, from exploration to restoration.
“Let’s celebrate the unsung heroes, the women who wield big axes alongside laptops, who negotiate contracts with grace and who envision a mining industry that thrives on diversity,” she said.