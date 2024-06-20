Featured

Women participation in mining still low — Stanchart CEO calls for more efforts

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 04:03

The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mansa Nettey, has called for efforts to increase the level of participation of women in the country’s mining industry.

She said although women in the industry continue to make their voices heard, there was still more work to be done to increase participation in the sector.

Available data indicates that at the end of 2023, the total population of direct employees in the mining industry, including contractors, stood at 33,109. This comprised 10,087 direct employees of the Chamber’s producing member companies and 22,022 employees of contractors.

Of the total employee population, 3,246 are females and 29,863 are males, which translates into a gender distribution of 90.2% males and 9.8% females.

Ms Nettey said with the country’s long history of mining, these statistics was not the best, urging more women to take up roles in the industry.

“Women are making their voices heard at an increasing rate in the mining sector but there is more to be done to increase participation in the industry.

“It is a proven fact that women bring different and progressive perspectives to any leadership group which they are involved in,” she said.

Ms Nettey said this when she delivered the keynote address at the 2024 annual conference of the Women in Mining Ghana.