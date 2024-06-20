Next article: Is delivering HD Free-To-Air in Ghana doable?

The state of corporate governance in Ghana: A proposal to political parties

Clement Wiredu Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 04:27

In Ghana, the state of corporate governance has been a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, particularly given its impact on investor confidence, economic stability and overall national development.

As the 2024 elections approach, it is imperative that all political parties consider robust corporate governance frameworks as a cornerstone of their economic agendas.

This article explores the current state of corporate governance in Ghana and proposes key measures that political parties should adopt to enhance governance standards.

The current state of corporate governance in Ghana shows significant inroads, as well as challenges. Ghana has made significant strides in establishing a regulatory framework for corporate governance.

The introduction of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), which replaced the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179), has modernised the legal landscape, incorporating contemporary governance principles and practices.

In the area of institutional support, there are several agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), that are playing pivotal roles in enforcing corporate governance standards.

These institutions have introduced guidelines and directives aimed at improving transparency, accountability and integrity in corporate operations.

Efforts by organisations such as the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) have contributed to building the capacity of corporate leaders through training and certification programmes.