Caveman Watches CEO urges GEPA to boost visibility for Ghanaian brands on global stage

Delali Sika Business News May - 12 - 2025 , 07:21

The founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, has called on the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to ramp up visibility and provide strategic backing for local brands aiming to break into international markets.

Speaking during a visit by GEPA officials to Caveman’s newly unveiled production hub, “The New Cave,” in Accra, Dzamefe stressed the importance of targeted support in helping Ghanaian products compete globally.

“Our goal is not just to create watches, but to tell African stories through timepieces,” he said. “We are grateful for this visit. It reaffirms our belief that we are on the right path. With the right platforms and visibility, brands like ours can make a lasting impression on the world stage.”

The visit, led by GEPA Deputy Chief Executive Officers Raymond Rashid Kramer and Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh, formed part of the Authority’s drive to champion non-traditional exports and spotlight high-potential Ghanaian-made products.

Officials were taken through Caveman’s precision-focused production line, observing each phase—from design concept to casing, polishing, and final assembly. They commended the level of automation, craftsmanship, and local talent powering the brand’s growth.

“We are truly amazed at what is happening here at Caveman Watches,” Mr. Kramer said. “The level of machinery and precision, as well as the dedication of the workforce, is a testament to what Ghanaian ingenuity can achieve. It’s inspiring to see such excellence being built locally.”

The engagement offered an opportunity for open dialogue between Caveman and GEPA on how best the Authority can bolster the international competitiveness of local brands. Discussions centred on capacity building, alignment of policy with export needs, and expanding marketing reach through global trade platforms.

Established in 2018, Caveman Watches has grown into a leading African luxury brand, recognised for collections like the “Blue Volta” and “Antique Leather” that blend premium design with African cultural elements.

GEPA, operating under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade partnerships, offering export-related training, and connecting local businesses to global opportunities through exhibitions and trade missions.