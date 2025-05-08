Bolt introduces flight tracking for Airport pick-ups

Kweku Zurek Business News May - 08 - 2025 , 10:59

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched a new Flight Tracking feature for scheduled airport pick-ups, offering customers automatic trip updates in response to delayed or cancelled flights—at no additional cost.

The feature, which went live today, allows passengers to sync their flight details directly within the Bolt app when booking a ride from the airport. Once activated, Bolt will adjust pick-up times or cancel rides automatically based on real-time flight changes, ensuring a smoother post-flight experience.

“Today, Bolt is one of 30+ airports’ official ride-hailing partners across the world, including Kotoka International Airport,” said Sandra Suzanne Buyole, Regional PR Manager at Bolt. “This means Bolt customers can travel directly from Arrivals more easily than ever, without needing to find a separate pick-up point.”

She added, “With Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides, our private and Bolt Business customers can now sync their flight details when scheduling a ride to pick them up from the airport. If their flight is delayed or cancelled, we’ll automatically adjust their Scheduled Ride’s pick-up time or cancel the trip at no extra cost. That means they can spend as little time at the airport as possible with guaranteed rides on arrival, even at off-peak or busy hours.”

To use the feature, customers can tap the ‘Schedule’ button in the Bolt app, enter their airport as the pick-up location, and input the destination. After selecting ‘Add flight details’, users provide information such as flight number, airline, and landing time. Bolt then tracks any changes to the flight and applies them to the ride schedule accordingly.

Flight Tracking is the latest addition to Bolt’s airport-focused improvements. With airports ranking among the most frequented destinations on the platform, Bolt has also rolled out intuitive in-app directions, pick-up area branding, and a queue system powered by pick-up codes—available at Kotoka International Airport—to match travellers with the nearest available driver.

This innovation builds on Bolt’s recent enhancements to its Scheduled Rides service, including the expansion of booking windows to 90 days and new ride categories tailored to specific markets. The company says the improvements aim to “better support customers’ airport experience online and off.”