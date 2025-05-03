Bel-Cola wins Product of the Year at 2024 Ghana Beverage Awards

Bel-Cola has been crowned Product of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), solidifying its position as one of the country’s most beloved and high-performing beverages.

The accolade, regarded as the most prestigious honour in Ghana’s beverage industry, celebrates outstanding achievements in taste, quality, innovation, and consumer appeal. Bel-Cola emerged as the leading contender among a competitive field, earning acclaim from both industry experts and the wider public.

“This award is a milestone in our journey and it belongs to every single person behind this brand,” said Magnus Dey, Marketing Manager at Blow Chem Industries, producers of Bel-Cola. “To our hardworking staff, whose dedication keeps us going, and to the loyal consumers who continue to believe in us, we say a heartfelt thank you. This recognition is yours as much as it is ours,” he added.

Mr Dey expressed the company’s renewed drive to push the boundaries of excellence, stating: “This is only the beginning and we’re more energised than ever to push boundaries and make Ghana proud. We promise to continue innovating and expanding, with a renewed focus on delivering quality that meets global standards while reflecting authentic Ghanaian excellence.”

The Ghana Beverage Awards, organised annually by Global Media Alliance, aims to promote local industry and reward outstanding performance across the beverage sector. The 2024 edition, held under the theme “Inspiring Excellence, Promoting Local Industry,” brought together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders for an evening of celebration and reflection.

Other notable winners on the night included Front Back Accra (Bar of the Year), Seraphine Afladey (Bartender of the Year), Heritage Beer (Beer of the Year), and Bel Aqua (Water of the Year). Twellium Industrial Company Limited took home the title of Manufacturing Company of the Year, while Voltic was recognised as Sustainability Champion of the Year.