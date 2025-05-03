Featured

Celebrating quality and innovation: GBA 2024 honours top players in beverage industry

Kweku Zurek Business News May - 03 - 2025 , 17:18

The Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) 2024 concluded in grand style on Friday night at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra, as leading figures from Ghana’s beverage industry gathered to celebrate excellence, innovation, and a shared commitment to quality.

Organised by Global Media Alliance, the annual event—now in its ninth year—continues to grow in prestige and relevance, serving as a platform that recognises and rewards outstanding brands and individuals contributing to the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s beverage sector.

Held under the theme “Inspiring Excellence, Promoting Local Industry,” this year’s event featured the presentation of over 20 awards. A key highlight of the night was the crowning of XXX as Product of the Year 2024, in recognition of its exceptional product quality, brand appeal, and consumer satisfaction.

This edition of the awards also marked a historic milestone with the introduction of two new categories: Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year. These additions reflect GBA’s growing commitment to acknowledging excellence not just in production, but throughout the entire beverage value chain—including service and hospitality.

Delivering the keynote address, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, praised the resilience of the beverage sector and called for sustained investment in local production, innovation, and improved service delivery.

“The Ghana Beverage Awards is not just about recognising excellence; it’s about building a vibrant and sustainable beverage ecosystem,” Mr Boateng stated. “From factories to bars and street-side refreshment joints, we must tell the full story of Ghana’s beverage industry. That is why this year, we introduced the Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year categories to spotlight those who bring our beverages to life through service, creativity, and passion.”

He added, “As we look to the future, GBA will remain a driving force in supporting local brands to scale up, encouraging consumer trust, and creating new platforms for beverage entrepreneurs and professionals to shine—both locally and globally.”

The glamorous ceremony was attended by government officials, industry regulators, business leaders, and other key stakeholders. It featured a curated beverage tasting lounge and the screening of a short documentary highlighting the role of local beverage manufacturing in job creation and youth entrepreneurship.

With increasing public engagement and a rising number of participating local brands, the Ghana Beverage Awards continues to reaffirm its dedication to shaping the future of the industry through recognition, celebration, and empowerment.

Find below the list of winners:

Bar of the Year: Front Back Accra

Bartender of the Year: Ms. Seraphine Afladey

Beer of the Year: Heritage Beer

Beverage Campaign of the Year: Guiness- Black Shines Brightest

Bitters of the Year: Alomo Bitters

Cocoa/Chocolate Product: Vitamilk Double Choco

CSD of the Year: Bel-Cola

CSR Company of the Year: The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana

Dairy Product of the Year: FanMaxx

Energy Drink of the Year: Blue Jeans Energy Drink

Fruit Drink of the Year: Happy Delight Fruit Drink

Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year: Koa Natural

International Beer of the Year: Heineken

International Liqueur of the Year: Baileys Irish Cream

International Spirit of the Year: Johnnie Walker

Liqueur of the Year: Sahara Solace

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Twellium Industrial Company Limited

New Beverage of the Year: Verna Active Sports Water

RTD of the Year: Smirnoff Ice

Spirit of the Year: Adonko Atadwe-Ginger

Sustainability Champion of the Year: Voltic Natural Mineral Water

Water of the Year: Bel Aqua Mineral Water

Product of the Year: Bel-Cola