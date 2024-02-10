AGI President welcomes Bawumia's proposal to streamline VAT and other taxes

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 13:32

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to streamline VAT and other taxes, describing it as beneficial for businesses.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday outlining his vision for the country, Dr. Bawumia, the new Flagbearer of the NPP, unveiled what he termed a friendly tax regime aimed at bolstering businesses and business owners.

During an appearance on JoyNews’ PM Express show, Dr. Ayim-Darke expressed optimism about the proposal, asserting that it would alleviate concerns for businesses and facilitate the expansion of the tax net.

"This proposal brings us joy because it addresses some fundamental challenges we have voiced over the years. With this decision, businesses can find relief, given the burdensome nature of our tax system, which has been a cause for concern. We welcome this proposal," Dr. Ayim-Darke remarked.

"We have consistently raised concerns about VAT, highlighting its cascading effects and the need for streamlining to enhance business competitiveness," he added.

Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke also praised Bawumia's ideas and vision, stating they are commendable and expressing eagerness to see the measures he will implement to realize them.

"We are supportive of Dr. Bawumia's efforts to refine his visions so that we can all reap the benefits as business owners," he emphasized.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proposed abolishing several taxes and reshaping governance if elected president.