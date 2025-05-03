Featured

We'll fight for qualification – Black Satellites Coach after 1-1 draw with DR Congo

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 03 - 2025 , 20:59 1 minute read

Ghana’s Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group C match at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, on Friday, April 2.

The Satellites were shocked early when Samuel Ntanda put DR Congo ahead with a well-taken header in the 16th minute. Ghana responded swiftly, with Musibau Aziz leveling the score just eight minutes later at the New Suez Stadium.

Despite dominating large portions of the second half and creating several opportunities, the Satellites were unable to convert their pressure into a winning goal.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Desmond Ofei acknowledged the strength and resilience of the Congolese side.

"DR Congo were very aggressive and tough—this was not an easy game," he said.

While commending his players for their determination, Ofei expressed frustration over the missed opportunities that could have turned the game in Ghana’s favor.

“We should have finished our chances. We need to be more clinical in front of goal moving forward,” he emphasized.

Despite the draw, the coach remained optimistic and praised his team’s fighting spirit.

“They fought hard, and I’m proud of the effort,” he noted, adding that the outcome of the other Group C fixture—also a 1-1 draw between Senegal and the Central African Republic—underscored how competitive the group is.

“The group is open, and we will fight for qualification,” Ofei concluded confidently.