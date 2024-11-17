Featured

Union Ghana crowned champions of inaugural University of Ghana Community Games

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 08:49

The Union Ghana, a group of professionals based at the University of Ghana campus, etched their name in history by claiming the championship title at the first-ever University of Ghana Community Games (Football Gala).

The electrifying tournament took place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, bringing together eight teams from the university community in a spirited showcase of skill, unity, and sportsmanship.

The event, an initiative of the University of Ghana Sports & Wellness Directorate and produced by RITE SPORTS, was supported by GT Bank and Warrior King Watches. It drew an enthusiastic crowd, including key figures from the university's top management such as Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Registrar Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, and other prominent officials.

Thrilling journey to the final

The Union Ghana dominated the competition from the outset. Competing in Group A alongside UG Enterprises Ltd (UGEL), the College of Health Sciences, and the College of Basic & Applied Sciences, they began their campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over UGEL. They followed this with a 4-1 thrashing of the College of Health Sciences to top their group and book a place in the final with an unbeaten record.

On the other side of the bracket, the University of Ghana Alumni Association emerged as formidable opponents, dominating Group B. The stage was set for an epic final between The Union Ghana and the Alumni Association.

A nail-biting finale

The championship match delivered high drama, ending 1-1 after regulation time. The Union Ghana struck first through a penalty, only for the Alumni Association to equalise with a spot-kick of their own.

With the title on the line, the game was decided by a tense penalty shootout. The Union Ghana held their nerve to win 4-3, with celebrations erupting when an Alumni Association player shot wide on the final attempt.

Celebration

Union Ghana captain and GT Bank Treasurer, Richard Agala, expressed his joy after the victory: “This victory means so much to us. It’s not just about the trophy; it’s about showing the strength of our community and the hard work we’ve put in. We’re proud to represent The Union Ghana.”

Dr. Austin Luguterah, Director of the University of Ghana Sports & Wellness Directorate, hailed the event as a major success, praising the teams for their sportsmanship and dedication. Spectators also lauded the thrilling matches and the vibrant atmosphere.



The gala, designed to foster community engagement, marks the beginning of what promises to be a prestigious annual event. With the inaugural success, the Sports Directorate has announced plans for an exciting league set to commence on 1st February 2025.