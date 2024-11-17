Featured

Kamaradini Mamudu, Jerry Afriyie, and Ebenezer Abban earn Black Stars call-ups

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 11:15

Medeama SC right-back Kamaradini Mamudu, Heart of Lions defender Ebenezer Abban, and Thought FC forward Jerry Afriyie have been handed late call-ups to Otto Addo's Black Stars squad for Monday’s final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger.

The trio will join the team ahead of Sunday’s training session, as Ghana aims to finish their qualification campaign on a high note despite failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The three new faces come in to fill the void left by injured stars Jordan Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who have all been ruled out for the crucial clash against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Injury Concerns Lead to Call-Ups

Ghana’s preparations for the game against Niger have been hampered by a series of injuries to key players. Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah, who were both assessed ahead of the previous game against Angola, have been ruled out after further medical evaluations showed that they were not fit for selection.

Meanwhile, team captain Jordan Ayew and rising star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku sustained injuries during Ghana's 1-1 draw with Angola.

Although Ayew completed the full 90 minutes, MRI scans on his knee revealed significant issues that will require immediate attention. Issahaku, who was substituted in the first half, is also nursing an injury and will be sidelined for Monday's fixture. Both Ayew and Issahaku are expected to return to their club Leicester City for rehabilitation after consultations with their medical teams.