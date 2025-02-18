Featured

UEFA Champions League: Coach reveals he talks to his dead mother before matches

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 10:39 2 minutes read

Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen has revealed that he speaks to his late mother before every match, believing the ritual helps him as he prepares his team for crucial encounters.

“Before the match I always talk to my mother, who passed away four years ago, much too early,” Hayen disclosed at a press conference on Monday, ahead of Brugge’s decisive Champions League playoff second leg against Atalanta.

The Belgian champions travel to Bergamo with a 2-1 advantage from last week’s first leg and will be aiming to secure their place in the group stage of Europe’s elite competition.

Hayen, who guided Brugge to the Belgian title last season, admitted that his pre-match ritual has given him a sense of strength and purpose.

Advertisement

“Last year before the (Belgian league) playoffs I told her we wanted to do something crazy, and in the end winning the title was the result,” he recalled.

When asked whether his belief was rooted in religion, the 44-year-old coach explained: “Am I deeply religious? No, but I do feel that it is something for me. I must believe there is something.”

Tough test against Atalanta

Hayen took over as Brugge’s interim manager in March last year and orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, leading the club to the championship before earning a permanent contract in June. Now, he faces another major challenge as his side attempts to defend their lead against a formidable Atalanta team.

“Atalanta will definitely play more attacking. At home they also want to be more dominant. They also have the team for that, so we expect a difficult evening,” he said.

Despite the tough task ahead, Hayen remains confident in his squad’s ability to compete at the highest level.

“We have to play our own game and especially show the tactical discipline of last week. My plan for the match hasn't changed because it was 2-1 last week. We did very well, because Atalanta is a very strong team. I believe in my squad. We play with a lot of guts in this Champions League, but that mustn't turn into naivety.”

Brugge will need all their resilience and composure if they are to hold off Atalanta and book their place in the next round. For Hayen, his mother’s presence, even in spirit, will continue to be a source of motivation.