Featured

Tragic death of Kotoko fan: New revelations emerge

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:23 4 minutes read

Fresh details have emerged in the ongoing police investigation into the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, who was fatally stabbed outside the Nana Koronamansah II Park during a heated Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko in Twumasikrom, near Nsoatre.

The match, a Week 19 encounter, ended in a 1-0 victory for Nsoatreman FC but descended into chaos, culminating in Pooley’s death.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggested the fatal attack occurred within the stadium, but the Chairperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Safety and Security Committee, DCOP Lydia Donkor, has clarified that police investigations indicate the stabbing took place outside the venue.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Sports Link programme last Saturday, DCOP Donkor dismissed allegations that security personnel had allowed a weapon into the stadium.

Advertisement

She explained that a stringent security check was in place at the venue entrance to prevent any such occurrence.

DCOP Donkor personally visited the scene of the event alongside GFA security officials and other local police chiefs to conduct a thorough assessment of the stadium to gather more information and understand the events that led to the violence.

She explained that the notion that the police allowed someone to enter the stadium with a knife was inaccurate, as a strict search regime ensured that every fan underwent a thorough check before entering the stadium.

"We visited the scene to investigate thoroughly, and our evidence clearly shows that the unfortunate stabbing did not happen inside the stadium, even though it is related to the football activity," she stated.

She further revealed that after being stabbed, Pooley was transported on a tricycle and dropped near the stadium, likely because the victim believed the ambulance was stationed there.

DCOP Donkor, who is also the Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau, admitted that while strict security measures are enforced in other countries, Ghana’s enforcement has been lax, allowing fans to flout regulations without consequences. She warned that such leniency would no longer be tolerated.

"Identifying and enforcing protocols is crucial. For instance, when you arrive at a stadium, there is a designated safety zone where only authorised personnel are permitted. Unfortunately, we have allowed breaches of these rules to become normal," she noted.

She also condemned the frequent sight of unauthorised individuals riding in team buses, insisting that only players and officials should be permitted inside.

Expressing her shock at the chaotic scenes at Nana Koronamansah II Park, where fans gathered in the safety zone to obstruct the away team’s bus, she called for stricter enforcement of security regulations.

Call for accountability

The police chief also took aim at club officials and traditional leaders who often intervene on behalf of hooligans arrested for violent conduct.

"When the police arrest suspects and begin investigations, club executives and opinion leaders step in to plead for their release. This must stop because it undermines our work," she said firmly.

DCOP Donkor gave an assurance that moving forward, perpetrators of football-related violence would face severe consequences.

"If we do not start prosecuting offenders and banning them from stadiums, we will not make progress. This tragic incident is a wake-up call, and we are going to take action."

Legal action and reforms

Last week, the Sunyani District Magistrate Court, presided over by Eric Daning, granted bail to Nsoatreman FC President Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and Joseph Kyeremeh, both charged with abetment to commit murder.

However, a third accused, police officer Agyemang Duah Owusu, who faces a murder charge, was remanded in custody.

Pooley’s death has triggered a nationwide call for change. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, convened an emergency meeting last Wednesday at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The meeting, which brought together the GFA and key stakeholders, resulted in a 33-point action plan designed to tackle the rising threat of football-related violence.

Among the major reforms announced are the appointment of Sports Security Officers in each of Ghana’s 16 regions, the establishment of a specialised Sports Policing Unit, and the integration of sports security training into police recruitment programmes.

Undercover intelligence operatives will also be deployed within supporter groups to identify potential threats, while a nationwide fan education campaign will aim to instil discipline and sportsmanship in the local game.