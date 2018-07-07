Suspended Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide exonerated, returns soon

A police report presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide in the Australia Commonwealth Games visa scandal, according to the president himself
.
Follow @Graphicgh
At least 50 persons who claimed to be journalists and were in Australia to cover the Commonwealth Games were arrested and repatriated for bearing false identities.
But speaking at the 26th national delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, President Nana Addo said Mr Hadzide will be reinstated on Monday, July 9, 2018.
“Upon my return from South Africa on a state visit I’ve received the report on the Australian Visa scandal which has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports from any complicity in the visa fraud. I’ll lift his suspension on Monday and return him to
The president emphasised that so far, all corruption allegations against his ministers have been found to be baseless and without foundation.
“We have seen greater accountability of public officials, the allegations of corruption or misconduct leveled against the two
President Nana Addo assured that he will continue to let his accused ministers be investigated when cases of corruption are made against them, adding that “I intend to maintain this approach in my entire tenure”.