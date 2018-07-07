Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Suspended Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide exonerated, returns soon

Author: Gertrude Ankah Nyavi
Pius Enam Hadzide
Pius Enam Hadzide

A police report presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide in the Australia Commonwealth Games visa scandal, according to the president himself.

Mr Hadzide was suspended alongside Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Robert Sarfo Mensah, on April 12, 2018 for their alleged roles in a visa racketeering scandal during the 2018 Commonwealth games.

At least 50 persons who claimed to be journalists and were in Australia to cover the Commonwealth Games were arrested and repatriated for bearing false identities.

But speaking at the 26th national delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, President Nana Addo said Mr Hadzide will be reinstated on Monday, July 9, 2018.

“Upon my return from South Africa on a state visit I’ve received the report on the Australian Visa scandal which has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports from any complicity in the visa fraud. I’ll lift his suspension on Monday and return him to office.

The president emphasised that so far, all corruption allegations against his ministers have been found to be baseless and without foundation.

“We have seen greater accountability of public officials, the allegations of corruption or misconduct leveled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Presidency, against the Minister designated for Energy, against the Minister for Trade and Industry in the so called cash for seat scandal, against the suspended Upper West Regional Minister were investigated by independent agencies, example, the Police or Parliament and found to be baseless and without foundation.

President Nana Addo assured that he will continue to let his accused ministers be investigated when cases of corruption are made against them, adding that “I intend to maintain this approach in my entire tenure”.