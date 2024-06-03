SP Sports Management to invest in talented boxers

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 11:17

A new boxing management firm, SP Sports Management Ltd, has announced its ambitious plans to invest in boxing talents and create genuine world champions who will stand the test of time.

Advertisement

The firm aims to rejuvenate the sport in Ghana and restore it as a national pastime through regular promotions and comprehensive support for boxers.

“We are here to clean the sport, create world champions, take care of boxers, and make boxing a national pastime again,” a co-founder of SP Sports Management, Samuel Agyei Darkwa, stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.

The management outfit has already signed two promising boxers who are gearing up for fights in June.

Cruiserweight fighter Mohammed Haruna, who trains at the Wisdom Boxing Gym under the guidance of Coach Kwasi Ofori Asare, and welterweight brawler George Faho Mensah, who trains with Coach Emmanuel Yeboah at the Panders Gym in Accra, are among the first talents to join SP Sports Management.

Mensah is scheduled to face Selom Darko in a non-title bout on June 15 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

“We are preparing to sign eight more professional boxers and turn them into world title hopefuls and future world champions,” Mr Agyei-Darkwa revealed.

Highlighting the legacy of legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson, Mr Agyei-Darkwa emphasised the need for contemporary Ghanaian boxers to emulate Nelson's dedication and success.

“Our boxers must take every fight and any opponent seriously; they must aim at top opponents and world title fights,” he noted.

Mr Agyei-Darkwa also pointed out the growing opportunities in the global boxing arena, particularly with Saudi Arabia, which was becoming a new hub for major boxing events.

He urged Ghanaians to capitalise on this trend by training more boxers to compete for world titles in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Regions.

SP Sports Management received its certification to operate as a registered sports entity from the Registrar General earlier this year, marking a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionise Ghanaian boxing.

The firm is committed to providing robust support to its boxers, ensuring they receive the training, management and promotion needed to reach their full potential and achieve international success.