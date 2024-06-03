Next article: SP Sports Management to invest in talented boxers

Laryea to face tough opponent in Kayumba

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 11:31

RISING super bantamweight boxer, Samuel Martei Laryea, is set to solidify his place as a dominant force in his division when he takes on Tanzanian slugger, Iddi Kayumba, on June 15 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated fight night, dubbed ‘Fists of Carnage’ promises to be an evening of intense boxing action.

Laryea, a 24-year-old orthodox boxer with an impressive knockout rate of 80 per cent, expressed confidence in winning during a recent interview with the Graphic Sports.

“I know he's experienced, but at this moment nothing can stop me. Kayumba would fall like a log," Laryea declared.

Signed with Ace Power Promotions, Laryea holds a professional record of seven fights, with one loss and one draw. He is entering this bout with considerable momentum, having secured a ninth-round stoppage victory over Vandorf Okrah on March 30 in Weija, Greater Accra Region.

This victory has bolstered Laryea’s confidence as he prepares to face the more experienced Kayumba.

Kayumba, who is two years older than Laryea, has a record of 15 wins, two draws, and six losses. He has faced prominent opponents such as Alfred Lamptey and former world champion Zolani Tete, making him well-acquainted with the Ghanaian boxing circuit.

The upcoming bout is expected to be a display of grit, determination and aggression, with both fighters eager to claim victory.

Laryea’s coach, George Smart Abbey, is confident in his fighter’s abilities.

"We won't predict a knockout but victory is certain," stated the trainer, Smart Abbey.

The event, organised by ACE Power Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Box Office Boxing Promotions, Twinstars Boxing Promotions, and Aborigines Boxing Promotions, will feature a host of thrilling matchups. Among them is a highly anticipated grudge match between Michael Ansah, also known as One Bullet, and Derrick Quaye.