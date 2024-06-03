Featured

CAA Region II Seniors Championship: Ansah, Gadayi headline strong Ghana squad

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 10:59

Today marks a crucial moment for some of Ghana's top track and field athletes as they compete at the CAA Region II Seniors Championship to be held at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The competition serves as a key qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games, with high-profile athletes such as Sarfo Ansah and Edwin Gadayi leading the charge.

Sarfo Ansah, who previously held a world ranking of 701 is no stranger to this championship.

The 25-year-old former University of Development Studies (UDS) student clinched victory in the 100m at the 2021 edition in Nigeria. Ansah brings a wealth of experience, having competed in Ghana's 4x100m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Joining Ansah is Edwin Gadayi, whose impressive track record includes being part of the five-member team that participated in the World Athletics Relay in Silesia, Poland.

The 23-year-old sprinter, who maintained a world ranking of 215 in the men's 200m for 35 weeks, reached the semi-finals of the 200m at the Africa Games, finishing fourth with a time of 20.29 seconds.

Gadayi notably set a national record in the 200m at the Invitational Championship in Cape Coast last year.

Strong women’s squad

The women's events will also feature some of the biggest names in local athletics, including Hor Halutie, Mary Boakye, and rising star Grace Aduntira.

Hor Halutie was a member of Ghana's 4x100m team at the IAAF World Relay in Yokohama, Japan, in 2019, where the team secured automatic qualification for the IAAF World Championship in Doha, Qatar, that same year.

The Ghana Athletics Association has put forth a strong contingent of 30 athletes for this championship, comprising 14 women and 16 men.

Notable names in the women's team include Juliana Sakat Lariba, Janet Mensah, Bridget Annan, and Mariama Fatao. The men's team features prominent athletes such as Isreal Anane Dome, Musa Iddrisu and William Amponsah.