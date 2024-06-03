FC Samartex clinch historic Ghana Premier League title

Next article: How much former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is getting paid at Fenerbahce

Emmanuel Mamah's first-half goal was all FC Samartex 1996 needed to secure their first Ghana Premier League (GFA) title with a 1-0 victory over Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The win was achieved despite a downpour that temporarily halted play, showcasing the team's resilience and determination.

Coach Nurudeen Adamu's side entered the match as one of the few teams to have maintained an unbeaten home record this season. They were resolute in defending this reputation and their determination was evident from the start.

Samartex FC dominated the early exchanges, pressing forward and creating several opportunities.

Their persistence paid off just before the interval when Mamah found the back of the net, igniting celebrations among the home fans. The goal proved to be the crucial breakthrough that Samartex needed.

The second half saw Samartex maintaining their offensive pressure, while Gold Stars managed occasional counter-attacks. However, the Samartex defence stood firm, successfully repelling any threats posed by the visitors.

The game faced an unexpected challenge when a heavy downpour led to a suspension of play. After a thorough assessment to determine the pitch's playability, the decision was made to resume the match.

Upon returning to the field, both teams adopted a cautious approach, focusing on maintaining their positions and avoiding costly mistakes.

Ultimately, Samartex FC's disciplined performance and Mamah's decisive goal ensured they emerged victorious which led to their unofficial crowning as the Ghana Premier League champions.