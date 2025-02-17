Featured

Otumfuo tasks Minister to restore Black Stars’ glory: Laments interference in player selection

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 12:20 3 minutes read

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a clarion call to Ghana’s newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, to take immediate and decisive action to restore the Black Stars to their former glory.

The revered monarch did not mince words during the minister’s visit to the Manhyia Palace last Saturday, expressing his deep concern over the national football team’s decline and describing the national team’s recent performances as nothing short of a “national disgrace”.

He attributed the Black Stars’ poor performances to external influences, particularly interference in player selection, and insisted that only the most deserving players should don the national colours.

“Now that you are the minister, make sure the Black Stars move forward because, as it stands now, we are a disgrace,” the revered monarch declared. “Do not allow anyone to impose players. Let the technical team select the best. Otherwise, if everyone brings their own player, it won’t help the team,” he added.

Otumfuo emphasised the critical need for merit-based player selection, urging the minister to resist external pressures and allow technical experts to choose the best talent for the team.

“Do not allow anyone to bring any player at all. Allow the technical people to select the best players. Otherwise, if everybody presents his own player, it doesn’t augur well for the team,” he warned, highlighting the damaging influence of interference in team selection.

While expressing confidence in Minister Adams’ ability to turn things around, the Asantehene urged him to act swiftly in building a competitive, cohesive team that could restore Ghana’s footballing pride on the continental stage.

Beyond the Black Stars’ woes, Otumfuo also took aim at FIFA’s stringent regulations on government involvement in national team management, branding them “unfair”. He argued that governments, which invested heavily in national teams, should have a say in their administration.

“It is unfair for the government to invest so much in the national team but be prevented from having any influence over its management,” he argued, calling for a review of FIFA’s rules to allow for greater flexibility and collaboration.

Beyond football, the Asantehene lamented the decline of other sporting disciplines in Ghana, which had been overshadowed by the dominance of football.

He fondly recalled the days when inter-college sports competitions provided a platform for young talents to shine in athletics, volleyball and other disciplines.

The Asantehene challenged Minister Adams to make the reintroduction of inter-college sports a priority, stressing its importance in nurturing future stars and providing students with constructive avenues for their talents.

Officiating and stadium security

The Asantehene also addressed the contentious issue of biased refereeing in local football, which he believes, has fuelled tensions and controversy in matches.

He called on the minister to ensure fair and impartial officiating, a move that would go a long way in restoring credibility to the domestic game.

In a sombre moment, Otumfuo turned his attention to the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong (Pooley), a devoted fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who was fatally stabbed during a recent Premier League match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

As the sole shareholder of Kotoko, the Asantehene expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and urged the minister to ensure that the perpetrators were swiftly brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.