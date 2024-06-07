Featured

Orlando Pirates announce departure of goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 15:34

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori will depart South African giants Orlando Pirates upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2024, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Ofori's exit comes after a season marked by a significant drop in form. The 30-year-shot stopper, once a dependable figure between the posts, saw his playing time dwindle to just three appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

The club, in an official statement, acknowledged Ofori's past contributions while acknowledging the recent struggles.

"Richard Ofori will be leaving the club when his contract comes to an end on June 30," the statement read. "We reflect with deep gratitude on the contributions of these players during their time with us."

Ofori joined the "Bucs" in 2020 and quickly established himself as a key figure, making 58 appearances and keeping 29 clean sheets. His leadership and positive influence extended beyond the pitch, according to the club.

However, Ofori's struggles weren't limited to club football. He faced criticism for his performances as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, which saw the Black Stars disappointingly exit the competition in the early stages.

Ofori will now look for a new club after his time with Orlando Pirates comes to an end.