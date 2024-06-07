Featured

We approached the game with a winning mentality - Otto Addo

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 16:26

The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, stated that his team was mentally prepared for a win against Mali even before they started the game, which consequently helped them to emerge victorious.

In a post-match interview, Coach Addo revealed that it was challenging to play an attacking game against the Malians, although it was the only way to secure all three points from the Eagles.

The Black Stars came from a goal down to defeat their Malian counterparts 2-1 in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

Ernest Nuamah's 58th-minute goal and substitute Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time strike gave Ghana a well-deserved victory, moving them to second place in Group I, tied on six points with Comoros but trailing due to goal difference.

“We had a win in our mind, but I wanted to get to the game and have a feel for it first. For me, it was very difficult to play a fully attacking game because Mali is a good team and it’s very, very hot here,” Addo said.

“So I had to see how the game would go and decide whether to put in more offensive or defensive players. In the end, we made changes by bringing on more offensive players, and they scored for us.”

Black Stars

He credited his substitutes, saying they changed the tempo of the game by linking up beautifully for the winning goal.

“I think we had a very good fighting spirit, but this game was on the edge; it was 50/50. I think Mali had some good chances; they have a very good team. I don’t think it’s fair for the fans to boo the players, to be honest, because this game was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference. We scored, and we are happy, but we had a very good fighting spirit—that is true,” Addo added.

The Black Stars will play their next game against the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.