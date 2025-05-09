Featured

“Never again” – Sports Minister leads call for safer football at 24th May 9 Stadium Disaster anniversary

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 09 - 2025 , 08:00 4 minutes read

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has renewed the government’s commitment to ensuring safety at football stadia across the country, as the 24th anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster was commemorated today at the forecourt of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The commemorative event took place on the forecourt of the stadium, the venue where 127 football fans tragically lost their lives during a league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2001.

Addressing a solemn gathering of football officials, fans, government representatives, and bereaved families, the Minister emphasised that while passion is central to the game, it must never escalate into violence.

“Football is a game played with a lot of passion, but that in no way should move this passion to the level of violence, no matter the decisions and no matter the outcomes,” he said.

Mr Adams noted the worrying resurgence of hooliganism in Ghanaian football and cited the recent death of a supporter, affectionately known as "Pooley", as a tragedy that must not be repeated.

“The loss of Pooley recently shouldn't have happened… The government of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and our ministry is determined to collaborate with the Ghana Police to make sure every single person behind this act is punished. We will not shield anybody. It doesn’t matter your status,” he warned.

The Minister also commended the May 9 Disaster Fund for its support to the families of victims over the years, disclosing that most of the children of the deceased who were supported through education have now completed tertiary education. He, however, called for full accountability on the fund’s current status and utilisation going forward.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, urging all stakeholders to stay committed to eradicating hooliganism from the sport.

“Hooliganism has no place in our football. If we continue to misbehave, we will continue to lose lives. But that is not the essence of football,” he said. “Football must be enjoyed in a safe environment… enjoyed and go back home in peace.”

Mr Okraku added that although the tragedy cannot be undone, efforts to improve infrastructure and safety protocols over the past two decades have yielded tangible improvements.

“If you come to the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, you realise that the infrastructure has hugely improved. Security arrangements for games are totally different and much enhanced,” he said, while calling for justice in the recent death of Poli. “Justice for Poli is still relevant as we continue this journey of remembering the 127-plus souls that we lost here.”

The Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, reminded the public of the human toll of that tragic day. “So 24 years ago, 127 people came here to watch a game… They never came back home again. It’s a very, very sad day for football,” she said.

Dr Anku-Adiamah acknowledged the reforms in football safety and called on traumatised fans to return to the stadium. “We have done a lot to clean up the sport, and it is now very, very safe. Please come and watch the games,” she urged, while pledging the club’s continued commitment to preventing a recurrence.

Representing Asante Kotoko, Charles Hammond paid tribute to the fallen, saying their love for the game and for Kotoko lives on.

“To the families and friends who carry the weight of this, your beloved ones will never be forgotten. Their names are etched in our history, and their spirits fuel our resilience,” he said. “As we reflect, let us also commit to fostering safety, unity and peace in our stadiums.”

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed and renewed pledges from all present to safeguard the future of football in Ghana—a sport whose unity, passion and beauty must never again be marred by preventable tragedy.