Nana Pooley's Murder: Police Inspector granted GH₵300,000 bail by court

The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ on Monday granted a GH₵300,000 bail with two sureties to Agyemang Duah Owusu, 42, a police inspector, standing trial at the court for murder.

Owusu and other suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the late Francis Frimpong, a supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club (FC), popularly known as ‘Nana Pooley”.

The court ordered Owusu to report himself to the police and submit his passport to the court registry within three days.

However the court reviewed the bail condition of the other suspects, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Joseph Kyeremeh, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwaa and Yaa Asantewaa, allowing them to either travel or leave Sunyani of their own without any judicial restrictions.

They have since been charged with “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder” under Sections 20 (1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29) and they were to report themselves to the police once every week and they would reappear before the court on March 10, 2025.

When the case was heard, the court denied bail to three other suspects, Isaac Fosu, Augustine Yeboah and Yaw Koshy and ordered the police to keep them in custody.

They had also been charged with murder and were expected to re-appear on March 3rd, 2025.

The court heard that another suspect, one Braimer also charged with murder was still on the run.

“Pooley” was stabbed to death on Sunday February 2, 2025, when the Nsoatreman FC hosted the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC at the match 19 of the Ghana Premier League at their home grounds at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium.