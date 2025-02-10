Next article: How 10-man Barca tame Sevilla to close gap on leaders Real Madrid

Lionel Messi leads ex-Barcelona boys' night out at the Super Bowl in luxury suite

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 16:51 3 minutes read

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates were all smiles as they were pictured attending Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

For the second time in seven years the Philadelphia Eagles won a championship, thanks to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.

In typical fashion, all of the biggest stars from America made their way to New Orleans for the showpiece event and Messi was no exception.

The Inter Miami star - who has scored 34 goals in his 39 appearances since moving to the States - was seen striking a pose inside one of the adidas suites in the stadium.

Messi was joined by teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - who he played with at Barcelona and now at Miami - as they enjoyed the game.

The Argentine also found time to take a picture with with Jackson Mahomes - while older brother Patrick Mahomes played in the championship game for the Chiefs.

Prior to the championship match, Mahomes had spoken about his eagerness to impress the former Barcelona and PSG star when taking to the field.

'He's the GOAT of his profession and to have someone like that at the game it'll be awesome. I'll get to showcase who I am and what talent that I have,' Mahomes said.

'I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City, I think it was last year maybe a couple years ago, and he had a couple goals in that game. You see the greatness, the greatness that he displays every single day.

'Someone else that I look up to and try to get up to his level some day.'

Mahomes is more than just a casual observer of soccer. He's a part owner of two teams in Kansas City - Sporting KC of MLS and the Kansas City Current of the NWSL.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is a former college soccer player, played one year professionally in Iceland, and is one of the founders of the Current.

Meanwhile, recently, Messi' son Thiago stole headlines after scoring 11 goals for Inter Miami in a clash against Atlanta United.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

The 12-year-old is the eldest of three sons of Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

He is a part of the Inter Miami academy, the club his legendary father now plays for.

The young attacking midfielder donned the No 10 shirt, a number synonymous with his eight-time Ballon d'Or winning dad.

Thiago has previously represented Barcelona at youth level and reportedly has a priority contract options at Argentinian side Newell's Old Boys.